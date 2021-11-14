1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 87.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

