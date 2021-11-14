1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

