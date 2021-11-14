1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

