1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Aramark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.96 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

