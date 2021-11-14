19,423 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,423 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

