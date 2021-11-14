$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.