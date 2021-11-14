$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.