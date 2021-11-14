$2.64 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post $2.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $7.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $8.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.43 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $22.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

