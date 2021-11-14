$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.66.

Shares of TOL opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 301.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 324.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

