$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post sales of $21.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $71.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $74.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $106.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

