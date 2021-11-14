215,025 Shares in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of WisdomTree Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $995.59 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.78.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

