21,792 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

