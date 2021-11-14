217,947 Shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 217,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.37% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $129,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.20 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $335.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

