$22.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $22.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.12 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $94.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 253,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,856,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,903,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 121,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

