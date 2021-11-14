23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

23andMe stock traded down 0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,419. 23andMe has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 18.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.69.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

