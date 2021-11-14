25,330 Shares in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $368,717,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,310,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $49.19 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

