26,281 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

