$284.36 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $284.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.49 million and the lowest is $275.53 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

BRX stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,689,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

