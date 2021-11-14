2crazyNFT Hits One Day Volume of $351,037.00 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $351,037.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,944,969 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2crazyNFT directly using U.S. dollars.

