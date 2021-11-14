2local Reaches Market Cap of $761,544.99 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, 2local has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2local has a total market capitalization of $761,544.99 and approximately $69,326.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.04 or 1.00345293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.16 or 0.07037752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,078,552 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

