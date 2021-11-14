$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $38,159,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 121,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $79.46 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.