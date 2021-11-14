$4.06 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.52 to $32.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

