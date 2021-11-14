$461.45 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $461.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.48 million and the highest is $466.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $302.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,601 shares of company stock worth $3,157,042. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 28.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 62,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 29.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.6% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

