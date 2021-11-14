$462.28 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce $462.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $463.10 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iRobot by 99.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 3.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT opened at $89.48 on Friday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.