47,209 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,209 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 102,114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

