$474.80 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $474.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $479.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

