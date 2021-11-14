50,500 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Endava at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $171.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.