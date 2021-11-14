5,348 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.