5,549,580 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,549,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,129,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of UBS Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Amundi bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,543,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its position in UBS Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 2,735,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,998,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $18.10 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

