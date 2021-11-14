$59.75 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce sales of $59.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.49 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $60.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $173.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $186.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $201.72 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.