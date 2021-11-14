$594.83 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $594.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $588.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $510.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

