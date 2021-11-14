$60.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce sales of $60.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $225.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

CUTR stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $793.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

