$60.42 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post sales of $60.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.36 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $221.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.62 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

