$605.00 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $605.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $435.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

