61,641 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,845,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,490,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 105,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

