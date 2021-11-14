$7.65 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $7.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.00 on Friday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after acquiring an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,210,000 after acquiring an additional 523,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

