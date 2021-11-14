$712.98 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $712.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.97 million to $718.20 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $642.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $64.52 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

