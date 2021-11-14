$72.28 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report sales of $72.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.10 million to $74.00 million. AtriCure reported sales of $57.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $273.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $275.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $326.17 million, with estimates ranging from $314.95 million to $341.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,307. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 222,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.