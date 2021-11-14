$788.02 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will post $788.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $790.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.40 million. Bilibili reported sales of $466.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $86.05 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bilibili by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

