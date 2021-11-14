$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report sales of $860,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $2.70 million. Vaxart posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.18 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

