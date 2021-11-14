86,789 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 259,581 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

