8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $169,651.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001309 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001067 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

