Aave (AAVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $223.91 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $311.48 or 0.00485248 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $223.91 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00086072 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,463 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

