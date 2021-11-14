Aavegotchi (GHST) 1-Day Volume Hits $29.64 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $146.35 million and $29.64 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00217698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,436,632 coins and its circulating supply is 65,672,469 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

