AAX Token (AAB) Price Tops $1.28

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $424,935.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 58% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00220365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00086252 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

