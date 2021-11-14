AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

