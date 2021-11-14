Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 203,945 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.