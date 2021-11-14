Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce $4.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $4.83 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $13.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $29.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $428.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

