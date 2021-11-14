Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $235,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 65.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $371.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.63. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $238.09 and a 52-week high of $372.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

