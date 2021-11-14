ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,908 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of ACCO Brands worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $871.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

