Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
Accolade stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Accolade by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
