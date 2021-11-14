Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Accolade stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Accolade by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

